Sleeping children wake up to two men breaking into family’s California home

STOCKTON, Calif. – Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Stockton, California home Friday morning while two children were sleeping.

Police say two men entered a room where a 10- and 13-year-old were sleeping, telling them to be quiet and not to move.

"That’s bold to me. If my kids were home and somebody broke in, I would go nuts," neighbor John Jocson told KTXL.

The two men looked through drawers and closets before taking off with an envelope with money in it, according to Stockton police. Police described the suspects only as black men wearing Jordan shoes and standing around 6 feet tall.

For Jocson, knowing the kids encountered the robbers is the toughest part to deal with

"God knows what they are thinking when they come in. It could be murderer, kidnapping, or rape. I don’t know what goes through these guys minds but it's hard to put a lid on what they are thinking," Jocson told KTXL. "You just don’t know. Whatever happens is not good."

Jocson moved to his home on Noyo Lane to get away from crime but said he's sad to see it has filtered into a neighborhood he says is really quiet.

"I don’t know what other security precautions to take. If you have security cameras, they still get in. It’s like, what do you do? Stay at home and watch your stuff?" Jocson said. "I have to work. Somebody has to pay the bills, right? I’m worried every time I leave."