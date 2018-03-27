Louisiana family uses an alligator for baby’s ‘gender reveal’

Ponchatoula, La. – Most couples who host “gender reveal” parties use a cake. Mike Kliebert announced the news with an alligator.

In a video posted on Facebook, Kliebert opens the jaws of an alligator and waits to be handed something about the size of a bowling ball. As friends and family cheer him on, Kliebert puts the ball into the gator’s mouth and lets the beast chomp down.

In a split second, the gator’s jaws burst through the “ball” – which was actually a hollowed out watermelon. And to the delight of the crowd, gobs of some kind of gooey-looking substance fly out of the gator’s mouth. The gobs are blue. The baby will be a boy.

Kliebert, who goes by the title “T-Mike, the Gator King” is an alligator wrangler, trainer, and tour guide.