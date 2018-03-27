Frisco couple arrested on weapons charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEWKSBURY, Mass. - A Frisco couple is behind bars after police found a stockpile of weapons in their hotel room and vehicle in Massachusetts.

Police say 59-year-old Francho Bradley and 40-year-old Adrianne Jennings were arrested Saturday afternoon in Tewksbury, a small town north of Boston. According to Tewksbury police, Bradley contacted officials to report a break-in at his hotel room.

When police arrived, they found numerous firearms and ammunition in the couple's room. Police then searched the couples vehicle and found more firearms and ammo.

The stockpile of weapons discovered has the couple facing multiple charges, including possession of a large-capacity firearm, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, possession of an infernal machine, and possession of a machine gun. They were arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court, according to The Boston Globe.

We don't know what the couple was doing in the Boston area with all those weapons, but according to the Lowell Sun, Bradley said he worked for a government agency dealing with a virus and he "needed them for his mission."

The Massachusetts State Police, FBI, and ATF are currently investigating the incident.