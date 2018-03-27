Free virtual school offers DFW students more flexibility with schedules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE -- Maddie and Ian may look like normal teens, but don't believe everything you see.

Ian is a competitive figure skater and Maddie is a talented stage performer.

"I go from voice lessons at 9 a.m., to choir, to dance classes, to rehearsal," Maddie said, detailing an average day.

These two teens are constantly busy with training and rehearsals, and that's why they're both enrolled in a virtual school called iUniversity Prep that's offered by Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

"It is all tuition free, because it is a public school," said Dr. Kaye Rogers, the Director of Virtual Learning. "It is a magnet school. We serve students all through Texas in grades 5th-12th."

About 650 kids from all over the DFW are already logging into the virtual school, not just families who live in the Grapevine-Colleyville district.

But you can take it from this musical wizard and skating prodigy, even class in your bedroom is no joke.

"It's really everything you do in a public school, just online," Ian said. "So there's a lot of work and you have to put in the work to be successful."