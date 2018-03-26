Rangers give parking advice for 2018 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON — Baseball is back, and the Rangers ready for first pitch this Thursday!

“You know, to me, it’s like Christmas week,” said Rob Matwick, the Ranger Executive VP of Business Operations. “Just the excitement levels here, I can’t wait to get it started.”

Of course, this will be the next to last season to open up at Globe Life Park and with the new ballpark getting built just next door, showing up to the games this year could be a bit more complicated.

“We know that we’ve lost some parking capacity here on the south side of the building,” Matwick advised. “So I tell fans to please take your time, plan ahead, allow yourself a little extra time to get to the ballpark.”

The Rangers will even be utilizing some of the AT&T Stadium lots to create extra parking. But of course, that brings up a different potential problem: Baseball and football season overlap and almost every year the Cowboys and Rangers have a home game on the same day. There’s just one potential Sunday this season where that could happen. So with decreased parking do the Rangers try to convince the NFL not to schedule a Cowboys home game that day?

“Not so much at the team level,” Matwick said. “We talk to our partners at Major League Baseball in New York and they visit with the NFL. We always ask them to coordinate but in the same respect because we have a great partnership with the Cowboys and AT&T Stadium we find ways to work together to make it happen.”

Yeah that might as well be the Rangers motto this year: Make It Happen. Now it’s just up to the actual team to make it worthwhile to come out to the ballpark at all!

