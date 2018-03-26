Majic Mic 🎤: Record-Breaking Movie Soundtracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Movie sound tracks have more power than you think. It can make an "okay" movie good and a "good" movie great! It can also bring out the excellence and allows you to visualize your favorite scenes with each listen. And if it lands in the top five on Billboards 200 albums, it has to be pretty amazing!

The week of Feb 24th, there were three soundtracks in the top five and this occurrence has only happened 10 times since 1963. Mary Poppins, Gold Finger, and My Fair Lady were in the top five in 1963.

Some of my favorite movies, City of Angels, Godzilla and Hope Floats made the top five for three weeks in 1998.

For two weeks in a row in 2007, High School Musical 2 , Hannah Montana: Meet Miley Cyrus, and Hairspray were three of the top five.

In May of 2015 Pitch Perfect 2, Fifty Shades of Grey and Furious 7 were also in the top five.

In the week of February 24th, the Fifty Shades Trilogy back with Fifty Shades Freed at number five, The Greatest Showman at number three and number one was none other than Black Panther!