Interview: Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger wants a ‘best kiss’ nod for Midnight Sun

DALLAS -- If you're looking for a rom-com that'll bring out the tears and laughs, Midnight Sun is your perfect match. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne light up the screen as two high school graduates who fall deeply in love and met with a life-changing dilemma: one of them is dealing with a rare genetic condition called Xeroderma Pigmentosum. The CW33 sat down with the two stars following their special screening at AMC-NorthPark. They share their amazing chemistry on and off screen and possibly earning a nod for 'best kiss'.