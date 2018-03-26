Dallas pastor gets 99 years for starving child to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A Dallas pastor has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for starving a two-year-old boy to death. According to The Dallas Morning News, 52-year-old Aracely Meza was convicted by a Texas jury of felony injury to a child.

The family of two-year-old Benjamin Aparicio believed their son was possessed. Meza claimed to be a 'prophet' and was convinced starving the two-year-old would cleanse him of the demons he had inside. Police believe the boy went without food for three weeks.

This happened back in 2015. Benjamin's parents did not report Meza because they were illegal. Instead, they took the boy's body back to Mexico, where they buried him.

Police began the investigation into Meza's actions after receiving a tip.