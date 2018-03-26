Arlington package thief caught on camera: Do you know her?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Take a look at an Arlington porch pirate in action -- police are looking for this woman. You can see her in the video stealing packages from the front porch of a home in the DFW suburb.

She walks up to the door to a home -- like the one seen in the video, in the 3900 block of Wentworth Drive -- and just takes them. Police say she appears to be driving an older black or blue Dodge Durango.

Police say the suspect is potentially involved in more package thefts. If you recognize her or have any information, you're asked to contact Arlington Police Detective Evans at 817-459-6361, or email Russel.evans@arlingtontx.gov.