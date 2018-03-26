10-year-old fighting cancer shaves his nurse’s head for St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Whenever you see someone this excited to get their head shaved, you know it's gotta be St. Baldricks turn up!

"We're shaving our heads today with St. Baldrick's foundation," oncology nurse Sarah Yanniello said Saturday morning. "They raise a ton of money every year for pediatric cancer research."

Yanniello and her husband have been growing out their lovely locks for about year, and on Saturday they joined dozens of other volunteers to hop in the green chair for a cut.

Lucky for Sarah, she knows her barber pretty well.

"I was thinking, I'm gonna do this, this sounds like a lot of fun," said Evan, the 10-year-old responsible for her cool cut.

"I've taken care of him for 2 years," Yaniello said. "He's had two bone marrow transplants, gone through a ton, and he is the best kid. He and his family are wonderful. He's just so fun and positive, and never lets anything get him down."

Evan gave Sarah the tightest tape-line in town, and we think it's a great spring look!