Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minute” special to air Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get your popcorn ready, because the calm before the storm is officially over.

The Stormy Daniels "60 Minute" special, airing Sunday night, is definitely a world-wind. The former porn star is suing President Trump, saying a non-disclosure agreement she signed to not talk about their alleged affair is void because Trump never signed it.

On the other hand, if the NDA is recognized, Daniels could stand to lose another million for doing this interview.

There's always two sides to a story, but her attorney says it's time for people to hear the third side; the truth.

"What I've said is it is a warning shot. People better be honest because they haven't been honest in the past relating to this relationship, relating to the bullying tactics, relating to the threats and the intimidation, period. It is time to come clean. Basta, as they say. Enough with the nonsense," Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said.

Everyone seems to be focused on the sex scandal. Especially, after Daniels' attorney tweeted a picture of a mysterious disc but wouldn't disclose what's on it.

He said that's only the beginning.

"There's a whole other part of this that in our view is far more important. And that other part relates to the intimidation and the bullying tactics and, quite frankly, the cover up that has occurred relating to this $130,000 payment," Avenatti said.

Now, experts think Republicans should be concerned about women voters.

Could this kind of thing push some ladies to ditch the republican party? If so, we will definitely find out.

One thing's for sure, it doesn't look like this storm is going to blow over any time soon.