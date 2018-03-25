Palms of Change: Pope Francis speaks to youth on Palm Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VATICAN CITY-It's the beginning of holy week in the Christian community, starting off today with Palm Sunday.

Holy Mass at the Vatican drew in crowds from all over the world.

All to hear a very important message from Pope Francis.

Without directly addressing our political climate, he spoke to the youth, urging them not to be silent and to let their voices be heard.

His message was not only appropriate after youth-led marches across the world pressing for gun control but it comes on World Youth Day.

Speaking of change, Saint Peter’s Church in Philadelphia ditched the palms and opted for traditional grass in order to reduce their carbon footprint.

The best part, they're free!

The church says the people of Jerusalem used palms because they were practical. If they had grasses they would have used that too.

Going green for Mother Nature, now that's something Jesus would do.