Local choir pays homage to civil rights movements around the world with ‘Anthems’ concert

DALLAS- Music always has a way of bringing people together and that's just what the Turtle Creek Chorale hopes to do this weekend.

"We are called to not just be a chorus but also to speak and sing to issues that are important. I think we are being, probably, called now more than ever to do so. As a chorus of mostly gay men, I think in the past, we've been able to really focus on those issues but we've been called to share and sing to much broader issues than just those," TCC Artistic Director, Sean Baugh said.

In an attempt to add diversity to their audiences, the spring concert series titled "Anthems: Songs that Shaped the Movements" pays homage to civil rights movements around the world.

"These are the song that started the movements. The movements including: gay rights movements, Black Lives Matter, Women's Suffrage, as well as the current movement with gun control," Turtle Creek Chorale singer Dr. Brian Dixon said.

As one of the few members of color, Dr. Dixon is spearheading this series hoping to see more faces like his own in the crowds.

"I've been a member of the Turtle Creek Chorale since about 2012 when I moved to the Dallas/ Fort Worth area and I was longing for a sense of home, a sense of community," he said. "I love singing. I grew up in the black church."

"So, we're living in a very interesting time. As a mental health professional, I get the privilege of working with families and many of whom are stressed out and feel like they don't have a voice and I want to share with families and share with people that you do matter. Every life matters," Dr. Dixon said.