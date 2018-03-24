Wendy’s drops fresh, never frozen, beats on new mixtape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, this is a story all about how Wendy's is turning its marketing game upside down.

Some companies fail when it comes to responding to tweets on professional pages, but Wendy's is known for collecting W's! The company's latest social media win comes in the form of a mixtape.

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

It's called 'We Beefin?' and it features a female voice spitting rhymes! You can check out the fresh, never frozen, beats on Spotify and Apple Music.

According to Twitter, it's surprisingly good.

When you expect Wendys #WeBeefin mixtape to be some generic marketing tactic, with a dull take on hip hop culture Only to find it ACTUALLY BUMPS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NfX8aYtKJG — Team Verture (@IMMEND_Patreon) March 23, 2018

It has titles like 'Rest in Grease', 'Twitter Fingers', and 'Clownin'. The fast food joint clearly calls out its competitors; especially McDonald's.

Of course, it also promotes its own menu items including the popular 4 for 4 meals.

Don't be mistaken, this isn't the first time a national brand has ventured into the hip-hop realm. In fact, Hamburger Helper released a project on Sound Cloud about two years ago called 'Watch the Stove'.

Based on the response on Twitter, you might just catch Wendy's songs blasting at your next house party or even from the car ahead of you in the drive-thru!

Me in the @wendys drive thru blasting that "we beefin" pic.twitter.com/O3R6r6DXg0 — skuushboy P (@skuush_parker) March 23, 2018

We'll just have to see if McDonald's and Burger King can top that!