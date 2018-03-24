Trans Ban: Trump orders new ban against transgender military members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Trump takes on yet another transgender ban. Late Friday night President Trump issued an order to ban transgender troops from serving in the U.S. military.

Now, he's proposed this policy before, but was stopped by a federal court for likely being unconstitutional.

His new order bans most transgender troops from serving.

Here's how it breaks down:

The new rules disqualify what the White House calls "transgender persons with a history or diagnoses of gender dysphoria."

So the only people allowed to serve are those that "do not require a change of gender" and those who have been, quote, "stable for 36 months in their biological sex prior to accession."

But for transgender troops who have already been serving, this is yet another step backwards.

“Before kicking anyone out, or saying we couldn't serve, you have to realize we're already serving and we have been serving and we're just as qualified as anyone else," said Capt. Jennifer Peace, a transgender soldier in the U.S. Army.

But this isn't the end of the road for the trans community wishing to serve our country, LGBT advocacy groups such as the ACLU call Trump’s plan "reverse engineered for the soul purpose of carrying out President Trump's reckless and unconstitutional ban."

Looks like the trans community is preparing to go to war yet again.