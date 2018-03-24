Students, teachers, activists rally in March for Our Lives events across the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-It's the kind of march that will leave a mark on American history.

Tens of thousands of people demostrated for gun control in the "March for Our Lives" event sweeping the nation.

The main march in Washington D.C. was inspired and organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting in February left 17 people dead.

"Today is a bad day for tyranny and corruption. Today we take to the streets at over 800 marches around the globe and demand common sense gun laws. Today is the beginning of a bright new future for this country," Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky said.

"I am not here today for the media. I'm not here for the crowds, as great as you all are, for the fame or for the fun. I'm here on this stage today, and I am here working every day, for my 17 fellow eagles pronounced dead because of gunfire," Parkland shooting survivor Delaney Tarr said.

In New York City, iconic singer-songwriter Paul McCartney was a part of the crowd with a message of his own.

"This is what we can do and so I'm here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here. So it's important to me," McCartney said

As for hundreds of other marchers, they don't want their voices to fall on deaf ears.

"Our elected officials work for us they are our employees, and they aren't doing their job and we're done and we've had it and the time is now," Las Vegas shooting survivor Tia Christiansen said.

Perhaps, one of the voices with the most impact was that of Emma Gonzalez. For six minutes, she said nothing at all, yet captured the attention of the nation.

"Since the time that I came out here. It has been six minutes and 20 seconds. The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job," she said before walking off stage.