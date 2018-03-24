Sights and sounds from March For Our Lives in DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- The March For Our Lives didn't just take over Washington, D.C. on Saturday. There were more than 830 official sibling marches scheduled worldwide to protest gun violence and push for sensible legislative changes, including four in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, and McKinney each hosted a rally, inspired by the Never Again movement started by survivors of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. which left 17 people dead. People of all ages and backgrounds united to demand action from politicians who have opposed gun-law reform proposals despite the United States being the only country where both school and mass shootings happen regularly.

"I remember in sixth grade when Sandy Hook happened," said Lillian Scott, a co-organizer of the Fort Worth march. "That was the first time my world was shaken; I did not think something like that could ever happen. I always wanted to do something about [school shootings] but I wasn't exactly sure how. The students in Parkland, Florida really inspired me."

The events also served as voter-registration drives so the Never Again movement can be heard where it matters most: in this year's midterm elections.

"This is just the beginning," said Chet Monday, a co-organizer of the Dallas march. "We don't want this to stop now. We want it to go all the way through November."