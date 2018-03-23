Students ready for worldwide marches to end gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - After numerous rallies and protests in the six weeks following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead, students worldwide are ready for the main event: March For Our Lives, taking place on Saturday.

More than 800 marches are scheduled to take place, with Parkland survivors leading the primary march in Washington, D.C. There will be four sibling events in DFW: Fort Worth (Tarrant County Courthouse) and McKinney (Collin County Courthouse) each start at 10 a.m., Dallas (Dallas City Hall) begins at 1 p.m., and Denton (Denton Courthouse on the Square) gets going at 4 p.m.

The #NeverAgain movement has already produced some legislative success with three gun-control-related items passing in the government spending bill signed by President Trump on Friday, but many in the movement say that's merely a small first step in what needs to be done to stop mass shootings from happening.

Naturally, there's been some backlash to the marches with people trying to start boycotts of companies that have offered discounted or free items to attendees, but one of those boycotts is apparently not well-researched. Word somehow spread that Southwest Airlines had offered to fly Parkland survivors to the Washington march for free, but the company told us that's not the case.

"We did not provide complimentary travel for these customers, nor did we donate the cost of travel," said media relations representative Chris Mainz in an email. "We are in no way associated or affiliated with this group."