Next Gen calling on local law enforcement to review arrest procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - While Sacramento waits for answers, Dallas locals are calling for answers of their own.

Officers shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark because they thought he had a gun, but it turned out to be his cell phone.

Now, activists are calling on local law enforcement to review their procedures to make sure something like that doesn't happen here.

"This is a gun and this is a cell phone. If someone is holding this, they do not deserve to be executed in our streets," Dr. Jeff Hood of Next Generation Action Network said. "Do they know the difference? Because the difference is a life or death difference for these citizens here in this city."