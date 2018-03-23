Ethan Couch jail release comes with these conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARRANT COUNTY - So-called 'affluenza teen' Ethan Couch will be a free man in less than two weeks. He's spent the last two years in jail for killing four people in a drunk driving crash.

On April 2, Couch will be a free man, but his freedom will come with several restrictions.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Couch has to wear a tracking monitor at all times during his 10 year probation, he has to be home by 9 o'clock every night, he has to wear a substance abuse test patch that must changed every 10 days, he can only take medication prescribed by a doctor, and when he drives, his car must be equipped with a camera-equipped ignition interlock device which prevents his car from starting if he's been drinking.