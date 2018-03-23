Dallas police join forces with McDonald’s for ‘Coffee With Cops’ Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Seven Dallas McDonald's restaurants and the Dallas Police Department will once again join forces to host their sixth 'Coffee With Cops' event. Citizens have the chance to meet police officers working in the community while also enjoying a free McDonald's coffee.

Video above shows how last year's event went; you can see officers happily worked the drive-thru window at McDonald's.

The event kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and will go until 11 a.m. You can go to any of these seven McDonald's to participate in the event.