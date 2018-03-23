Dallas man arrested in murder of 81-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A man is behind bars this morning on a capital murder charge in connection to the death of an 81-year-old Dallas woman. It all started with police arresting 45-year-old Billy Chemirmir for an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Police say they had been watching Chemirmir and, before arresting him, police saw him toss some items in a dumpster. The items turned out to be jewelry belonging to 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Investigators tracked down Harris and found her murdered inside her home in the 6600 block of Warm Breeze Lane in far north Dallas.

Chemirmir, 45, now faces an attempted capital murder charge. Police are now investigating several other cases across North Texas that may be linked to him as well.