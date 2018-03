Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Bulls, Bands and Barrels tour is coming through Cowtown this weekend, making a stop at Will Rogers Coliseum on Saturday, March 24.

Koe Wetzel is the featured artist. Adult Advance tickets start at $25 and are $30 day of show. Children 12 and under are $12 each. Standard ticket fees may apply.

Tickets can be purchased at Xorbia.com.

Find out more at BullsBandsandBarrels.com and follow them on Facebook.