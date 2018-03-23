Boozy milkshake joint in Deep Ellum closes, fortunately dope arcade bar opens!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- The sweet, boozy milkshake shop in Deep Ellum is closed, and the reason why sounds kind of like a joke.

The Pharmacy was a popular bar serving exactly what your inner child prescribed.

Sadly, they are no longer filling your orders.

"We are not Pharmacists," says Corey Good, one of the owners.

Believe it or not, that's why they closed the shop. He says, “You’re not legally allowed to use the name The Pharmacy, unless you are a pharmacy.”

Yeah, because someone might walk in trying to pick up their medication at a bar, right? That kind of sounds like a punch line to one of those 'someone walks into a bar' jokes.

The state sent them a letter, letting them know they needed to change their name, so Good and the other owners shut down.

But, there is good news! “Kind of a blessing in disguise.” Good says they were having trouble keeping up with the demand in the current space.

They have plans to open that concept somewhere else under a new name. "We will be back," says Good.

Meanwhile, Good and the other owners were busy all week getting the space on Elm Street ready for an arcade bar that is taking its place. “We are still doing floats, we are still doing scoops of ice-cream.”

Select Start Arcade and Bar is a retro bar opening on March 23rd.

During the day, the arcade is family friendly, and after 10pm it is 21+.

Good says Deep Ellum is lacking as far as gaming goes.

“We have some of the old school games, the new school games, we brought in a PS 4, X-Box One," Good said. "So we have it set up where you can be at the bar, playing some games or whatever online.”

They will also have throwback shows from the 90's playing inside, and will be having gaming tournament from time to time.

