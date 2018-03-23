2 men shot at Mesquite Fitness Connection

MESQUITE – Two men were wounded in a shooting on the basketball court of a Mesquite Fitness Connection on Friday afternoon.

Sources say police responded to a report that a man had been shot at the gym located at 2021 N. Town East Blvd around 1:00 pm. Two victims were found when officers arrived.

One man was treated at the scene and the other taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities say three male suspects left the gym in a silver car heading for I-635 before police arrived.