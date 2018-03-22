Women’s History Month: Khanh Nguyen’s fashion career takes shape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“I am the third generation that’s been in the apparel business in a way that I was born into this business I have no other option,” said Khanh Nguyen.

Although her love of fashion was innate, it was love itself that helped launch her career as a fashion designer.

“He proposed to me in Venice, Italy with the inspiration and the passion for fashion we came to the states and I started to design my own wedding dresses,” she said.

“I didn't just make one but I made four dresses.”

“That`s pretty much how I started the business from my wedding being very inspired by that making dresses and making customized wedding dresses and evening for private clientele.”

Khanh Nguyen, a Dallas based designer specializing in bridal, formal gowns, and red carpet looks started off small.

“Literally I started from my own bedroom in Flower Mound and we moved out to the game room and it got expanded so we moved to the first floor of my house,” said Nguyen.

That was back in 2009, now she has her own studio space and her elegant and sleek designs are beautifully displayed in this showroom.

But her passion for fashion wasn’t always met with open arms. “It wasn’t that easy to pursue the fashion business… because of my upbringing my parents were very strict especially my dad he wanted me to go into the medical field or any career that is safe,” she added.

Khanh, however, persisted and her designs gained recognition from celebrities and top brands like Rent the Runway, Saks, and Tootsies.

“What really fills me is when I hear comments from women they tell me your dress makes me feel so beautiful, so confident,” she explained.

Khanh says her inspiration comes from her family, especially her five-year-old who can often be seen rocking her momma’s looks.

“When she sees me sketch or work she would sit there and do the same thing and little did I know she’d become my mini me around the studio and I like that I enjoy that.”

As for her parents, they've definitely jumped on the bandwagon.

“They’re really happy, they’re really proud. I knew it takes time and persistence to let them know this is what I’m meant to do.”

