Women brewers looking to break beer-glass ceiling

DALLAS -- Beer has traditionally been advertised as a guy thing, but there's no rule that says women can't enjoy it. And an increasing number of those who do are getting involved in the craft-brewing industry.

"I did not like beer, actually; I was only a cider girl," says Georgina Solis. "A couple of my friends were really into craft beer and they [invited] me to bottle shares at their house. After trying a few chocolate stouts I was like, 'Hey, this actually can taste pretty good!'"

Inspired by her new affinity for fermentation, Solis left her job as a policewoman to pursue brewing. She started as a volunteer cleaner at Peticolas Brewing Company in Dallas, then became a full-time brewer there after completing a six-month intensive brewing science and engineering course--which required her brain to do some chugging!

"When I signed up for the course I was like, 'Okay, brewing, malt, hops, I know that.' But then they start talking about fluid and thermodynamics and all sorts of different angles for piping, and I was like, 'Okay, this is definitely going over my head but I have to do it, I'm committed!'"

Solis then became the leader of the North Texas Chapter of the Pink Boots Society, a national non-profit organization which supports women in the beer industry. The chapter recently got together and created a recipe for a limited-edition beer, Pinky Boots Pale Ale, which will be sold this Saturday at Oak Highlands Brewery in Dallas from 1-5 p.m. to raise funds for brewing-related scholarships.

"[The] scholarships send members to, like, Europe or to do different courses in California that otherwise would be kind of expensive to do on your own," says Solis.

But the event also aims to raise awareness that women can brew, too!

"The whole point of this event, this launch of this beer, is to say, 'Hey look, women made this, and it's really good; you will like it, too.'

Only about 30 kegs have been brewed, and whatever is left over after the event will be sold to other local establishments with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Pink Boots Society. But drink responsibly--the only thing they want to see get smashed is the patriarchy!