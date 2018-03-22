Video shows police officers helping to save life of choking baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Police in Shaker Heights, Ohio have posted a Facebook video showing two officers helping a a choking baby.

The pair were going to back up another officer when the call was canceled. They were still driving when they saw a car with the hazards blinking.

“We pull up behind the car; we saw a female exit the car, run to the passenger rear door and appear to be in some distress,” Officer Ryan Sidders told WJW.

Officer Alex Oklander went to the car while Officer Sidders called it in. That’s when he noticed a baby wasn’t breathing.

“The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose. That’s when we administered the back thrusts,” said Officer Oklander.

After multiple attempts, they were able to free the baby’s airway.

“Having kids, you never want that to happen to any person, let alone a child, especially a baby that is two months old,” said Officer Oklander.

“We could have easily backed up another officer at a different part of the city. We might have been there two, three minutes later and when someone isn’t breathing, two or three minutes is life or death,” said Officer Sidders.