TravelFix: Drew shows you how to travel full time like he does

If you've got a passion for traveling, Drew Binsky can tell you how to make it your full time gig!

There's one important thing you have to keep in mind before you can make it happen.

"You need money to travel full time. You can't just travel for free," Drew said.

Once you've saved enough to take you first trip, you've got to start being creative.

"You've gotta make money on the road, which means working remotely. Of course you could get a corporate job in a different city. Maybe, your current company is hiring in New Zealand; that's an option as well. But, I recommend working remotely because there's so many opportunities out there and that's kind of where the world is going," he said.

Another easy way to fund your fun is to teach as you go.

"If you have an american passport and any college degree from any university or from a community college, you qualify to teach English. It's pretty easy to get a job and get paid more or less $2,000 a month starting a job. [That] Doesn't sound like a lot of money but you get free housing. They'll pay for your flight; your return flight. They'll give you health insurance. It's tax free. Usually, [it's] tax free so the money is guaranteed."

If teaching isn't your thing, you can also look into other gigs at places like hotels or cruise ships. However, finding a job isn't the hardest part.

"The hardest thing to do is just to go because you always want to second doubt yourself and talk yourself out of it. You've just got to go. Once you're there, it's easy to adapt and figure out everything. You know, like getting a cell phone plan, paying your bills or going to the grocery store," Drew said.

Making a living out of traveling won't be easy, but being strategic can help you prepare for take off!

