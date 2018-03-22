Majic Mic 🎤: Indy’s ‘Happy Music Playlist’ to start your day!

We know music has a way of brightening our day, but you have to take your playlist to another level to celebrate a day of smiles! Here are a few suggestions that always make me do my happy dance.
- The theme song of 1988 that made you happy even if you didn't want to be: Bobby McFerrin`s Don`t Worry Be Happy.
- Of course, being happy makes you want to jitterbug, and you can`t jitterbug without Wham`s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.
- Cindi Lauper hit the nail on the head with, Girl`s Just Wanna Have Fun, because that truly is all we want!
- Bill Wither`s A Lovely Day always makes me sing horribly loud and smile ear to ear.
- Outkast`s Hey Ya oozes fun and happiness!
- Pharrell`s 2013 smash Happy reminds us why life is worth living!
- It`s just not a celebration without Kool & The Gang`s Celebration!
So, there`s the perfect can`t nobody steal my joy playlist. Now go out and enjoy your happy day!