Human remains found in Cresson explosion

CRESSON - Human remains have been found at the chemical plant that exploded last week in Cresson.

According to Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson, the remains have been sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office for identification. Many are hoping the remains belong to Dylan Mitchell.

The 27-year-old was a worker at that chemical plant. Family and co-workers say he was working when the explosion happened and he's been missing ever since.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.