Attorney says gas leak issues indicate larger infrastructure problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dozens of families in northwest Dallas have been living away from home for the past three weeks while Atmos Energy rips up pipes in their area following a deadly natural gas explosion killed a 12-year-old.

"There's been crews here non-stop, there's been a lot of traffic with all the trucks," one resident said. "So, I do think that they are working around the clock. There's only so much man power they have."

Atmos says they'll be installing polyethylene pipes to nearly 2,500 customers in the area, and have invested about $3 billion in pipe replacement since 2005.

But personal injury lawyer Tom Carse says we could be looking at an infrastructure issue that's bigger than just northwest Dallas...it's nationwide.

"The iron and steel pipe in the ground is decaying," Carse said. "As they breakdown, they leak."

So what can you do if you're worried about the pipes leading into your house? The first step could just be calling your gas company.

"Be prepared to be turned away," Carse said. "They don't have to tell you if you have steel piping. But I think you can safely assume, if you have a home that was built before the sixties, you have some piping serving your system that is steel or iron. Probably the best thing to do would be to call a plumber."