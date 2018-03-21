Where is Robert E. Lee’s statue going?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Robert E. Lee's fate is still hanging in the balance!

The Dallas City Council gathered for, hopefully, one of the last discussions about where the Robert E. Lee statue is going to live after being removed from Lee Park.

“We have to make these changes, not just for how we feel as a community, but we have to understand that there are new people coming here from all over America,” Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder said.

The statue has been the center of Dallas controversy after being "dethroned" back in September.

Robbie's removal caused some stone cold outrage and even called into question several Dallas ISD schools who are named after Confederate generals.

One thing that's not set in stone? Where the heck Robbie's gonna go!

"We should figure out how we can take something and learn from it and be a teaching tool forever and ever," Mayor Mike Rawlings said in the meeting.

Well, we know a place that wants him! TheTexas Civil War Museum in White Settlement has a nice spot waiting for the general to live out the rest of his days.

"To place the monument here just makes an incredible amount of sense," museum executive director Cindy Harriman said.

W.T. Francisco Elementary teacher Carey Francisco explained, "I think it would be a great idea to move it over here because it already has artifacts from the North and the South and this would be a perfect place to house it,"

The Dallas City Council will regroup in three weeks to hopefully have the final verdict on the statue's new home, but until then, let the waiting game continue!