Ruff Life: Zuzu’s keeping things quiet in her new home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Nobody knows peace and quiet quite like ZuZu!

"She's very lovable," said Viki Besch, who adopted ZuZu. "She can't see and she can't hear, so she goes by touch and by smell."

Besch found ZuZu just before Christmas at Dallas Pets Alive!, and knew that Saint Nick himself couldn't have picked out a better dog.

"She kind of wanders around in the house," Besch said. "She likes to eat, and she likes to sleep, she doesn't bark at all. She grunts every now and again, but other than that she doesn't make a sound."

ZuZu doesn't move around too much, but Besch says, she couldn't ask for a better dog!

"She's blind and she's deaf, but she's still a good little girl," Besch said.

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.