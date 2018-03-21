NASCAR racer Daniel Suarez, visits Mexican Consulate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — He’s breaking the mold of what you would think of when it comes to NASCAR, and doing it fast!

Today Daniel Suarez, the 226-year-old Mexican-born racer, went by the Mexican Consulate in Dallas to Skype with local students and meet with those who were in the building trying to set up their lives here in America.

Six years ago, Daniel didn’t even speak English but he put in the work, learning the language by watching movies--especially cartoons!

“I tried to spend a lot of time watching movies with subtitles,” Suarez said. “The cartoons, they are made for kids and they talk a little bit slow so I started watching some cartoons as well.”

And how’s this for coming full circle? He provided the voice for the character of “Daniel Swervez” in Cars 3!

But Daniel is anything but a cartoon character. He’s a real-life inspiration behind the wheel, especially at a time when being a Mexican in America is more complicated than ever.

“It’s very cool to try to be a role model. I really do my best to do well in the sport of NASCAR and to try to share my experience in the past,” he said. “I’m sure that it will help them a little bit to have a person like me that somehow has made it to the top series of NASCAR.”

He hopes he's the one to open the door to Hispanics everywhere to get onto that racing track, and prove that anybody, regardless of background, can really burn rubber.