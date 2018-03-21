Liquor could be coming to a Walmart near you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Walmart might have the low prices, but there is one thing they don't have!

That's right, Walmart has beer and wine, and now liquor could be hitting the shelves soon!

Back in 2015, Walmart sued the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in order to get a liquor permit. Now, a U.S. judge in Austin has ruled in Walmart's favor, saying blocking publicly-traded companies to join the Texas cocktail party is unconstitutional!

Meaning your corner liquor store is good to go, but big companies like Walmart, Target, and CVS, not so much!

"I live in Europe, in the Netherlands, and you can buy alcohol at all the supermarkets. So I don't actually see that being an issue with it," one man said.

Another man felt the opposite way, "I don't think that's a good idea because people are just going to be walking in there, stealing and taking beer out of there."

But, not everyone's excited about having a one-stop shop in Wally World.

Family-owned liquor store's will probably take a significant hit, maybe even have to close shop.

"Once Walmart sues and has a permit, automatically, I know for sure that we're going to close," Berhane Ghebremedhin, Co-Owner/President of Love Liquor said in an interview in 2015.

The state's biggest liquor company, Spec's, is right there with him! Saying in a statement "We will appeal the trial court's decision and continue to fight for family-owned liquor store owners..."

Hey, wouldn't it be nice to get your toilet paper, tomatoes, and tequila all at the same time?!

32.779091 -96.800270