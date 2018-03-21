Dallas artist trying to put Deep Ellum on the map for amount of murals!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If it's even possible to for y'all to have any more Texas pride... you might soon for one Dallas neighborhood.

If you have paid a visit to Deep Ellum recently, you have probably seen Preston Pannek and his girlfriend with their spray cans.

They are donating 10 free murals to Deep Ellum.

Currently, they are on number 9.

"We are trying to be the middle man to bring everyone together to get everything painted," says Pannek.

Yeah, they are pretty dope, no denying that. But, there's a bigger vision.

The goal is to make Deep Ellum the neighborhood with the most murals in a one mile radius in the entire country. As far as they can tell, they are close. "Most of all we are doing it because when I was a kid, that's what we came down here for." says Pannek.

They are hoping the publicity will give local arts some attention on a national level.

However, the murals are expensive. One can of paint costs around $10. Pannek says, "If you guys want to help keep these murals going, and add to this, when we launch the Gofundme page, we need people to go there, pitch in as much money as they can, so we can get that money to the correct artist to get those murals made."

The Gofundme page will launch after an event they are having on May 11th.

Yes, they are looking for funds, however the change Pannek wants to see, well you can't put a dollar amount on that. "Because the neighborhood went down, and people stopped taking care of the murals and new people started moved in, and they got rid of the murals. So, we are trying to go back in and keep that part of our culture and then add to it."