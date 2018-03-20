WE Day comes to North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND, TX — What would bring the stars of High School Musical, Modern Family and Emmitt Smith all out to Garland?

Well it’s called WE Day, and it’s an annual day of empowerment for thousands of students all over the country.

“You have what it takes to change the world,” Smith told the audience. “Be encouraged, give of your time, your talent and help others.”

Over at the Culwell Center over 8,000 kids packed the arena, hearing from a huge variety of celebrities, entertainers and motivational speakers. The topics ranged from entrepreneurship to opioid abuse.

Addiction survivor Adelle Buede was in the building telling her story and trying to fight the nationwide epidemic.

“It’s the key focus, it has to be at the forefront of what we’re doing today because I didn’t have that kind of education growing up and it took me down a really dangerous path and I’m here to make sure that doesn’t happen with somebody else,” said Buede, who was there as a Walgreen’s ambassador but is also a treatment specialist with Addiction Campuses. “I want them to be the generation that ends it, #EndsWithUs.”

Adelle also partnered with Walgreen’s to give the kids ways to talk with their parents about prescription pill disposal and the entire topic as a whole.

Hey it seems like a big challenge for a room full of kids to take on, but that’s what WE Day is all about: Go big or go home.