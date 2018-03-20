Spice of Blythe: National Macaron Day in Dallas means free bubblegum cookies

DALLAS-- Did you know Tuesday is National Macaron Day?
Chef Blythe Beck, owner of Pink Magnolia in Oak Cliff certainly did!
On this week's Spice of Blythe, Beck stopped by Joy Macarons, also in Oak Cliff to see what all the hype is about.
The store celebrates the holiday every year by donating a portion of their proceeds to a different non-profit. This year they are helping out "Good Sam," a food pantry in Garland.
For #NationalMacaronDay they are also giving away free bubblegum macarons with each purchase.
Of course we had to give them try.
Beck gives them two thumbs up!
National Macaron Day is tomorrow! We will be giving away Bubblegum Macarons (until supplies last)! NMD started as a way to give back to the community and DFW has been so wonderful to JOY. We want to take this opportunity to give back too. A portion of our proceeds will be donated to @good_sam_g. Good Sam provides food assistance to help families and individuals who are in need.
Happy #NationalMacaronDay @chefblythebeck and I had the BEST time at @joymacarons with @ordinarybarbara (who is not so ordinary!!!) THESE MAGICAL SLICES OF HEAVEN are the best in town. And they are giving away a free bubblegum macaron with every purchase today! Check out my story today on @cw33dfw at 5&9 #Dallas #DallasFoodie #DallasFood #FoodBlogger #Photography #Cute #Bakery #Baking