Spice of Blythe: National Macaron Day in Dallas means free bubblegum cookies

Posted 5:45 pm, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:46PM, March 20, 2018

DALLAS-- Did you know Tuesday is National Macaron Day?

Chef Blythe Beck, owner of Pink Magnolia in Oak Cliff certainly did!

On this week's Spice of Blythe, Beck stopped by Joy Macarons, also in Oak Cliff to see what all the hype is about.

The store celebrates the holiday every year by donating a portion of their proceeds to a different non-profit. This year they are helping out "Good Sam," a food pantry in Garland.

For #NationalMacaronDay they are also giving away free bubblegum macarons with each purchase.

Of course we had to give them try.

Beck gives them two thumbs up!

 