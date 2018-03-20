Sixth explosion reported in Austin, linked to other explosions

AUSTIN – The Austin Police and Fire Departments have responded to reports of a sixth explosion in Southwest Austin.

ATF, @FBI & @Austin_Police confirm that two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in Austin/San Antonio area on 3/20/2018 are connected to the four previous package explosions that occurred between 3/2 and 3/18 in Austin, TX — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) March 20, 2018

The explosion was located at a local Goodwill at Brodie Lane and West Slaughter Lane.

Officials say one victim was injured, but the severity is unknown.

Investigators have confirmed that the bomb is linked to the other explosion in Austin. An explosion at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio occurred early Tuesday morning.

One FedEx team member suffered minor injuries when a “single package exploded” at the ground sorting facility.