Sixth explosion reported in Austin, linked to other explosions

AUSTIN – The Austin Police and Fire Departments have responded to reports of a sixth explosion in Southwest Austin.
The explosion was located at a local Goodwill at Brodie Lane and West Slaughter Lane.
Officials say one victim was injured, but the severity is unknown.
Investigators have confirmed that the bomb is linked to the other explosion in Austin. An explosion at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio occurred early Tuesday morning.
One FedEx team member suffered minor injuries when a “single package exploded” at the ground sorting facility.
30.183627 -97.849840