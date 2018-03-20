Pothole of the Day: Good luck missing this crater

DALLAS–Today’s Pothole takes up nearly an entire lane.

Good luck trying to swerve and miss this one.

It’s on Harry Hines just south of Webb Chapel Extension.

“Sometimes we’ll find potholes that are the equivalent of a small New York apartment,” Paul Duran told NewsFix.

And like that New York apartment, Paul tells us the potholes have gotten expensive.

“So far this year, I’ve gone through two blowouts, one flat, and two bent rims, so it’s getting a little pricey,” Paul said.

And Paul knows exactly what he wants from the city.

“I think a little quicker response time.”

Is there a pothole that’s eating at your tires–and your wallet? Tell us about it on our Facebook page. It could be our next Pothole of the Day.