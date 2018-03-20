Little Elm unveils park as tribute to fallen Detective Jerry Walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ELM -- City leaders have unveiled a plan for a park, but this isn't just any park.

It will be a tribute to Detective Jerry Walker, the first Little Elm police officer killed in the line of duty.

"We decided to take the funds that were donated by townspeople for the decals and donate it to the park," Jeff Jacobson of Walker Awareness Group said. "We're challenging the rest of the townspeople to donate to this park as well."

Brick sales will help raise money for the park that can be bought at several different price levels.

"A lot of times there's a tragedy, after a while it can fade away. We wanted to keep this memory alive," Jacobson said.