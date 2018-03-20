Couple gets married in Pennsylvania Walmart

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA — Nothing says “budget wedding” like tying the knot at your local Walmart!

Leida and Chrissy Torres met and fell in love at a Pennsylvania Walmart where they both worked. When it came time to celebrate their special day with friends and family, most of whom also work at the store, it was nearly impossible for everyone to take off. You know, since the store is open 24 hours!

So what better place to hold the nuptials than in the garden center!

The couple’s ceremony went viral after a customer saw all the tulle and decided to take a quick pic! That post now has over 11,000 shares!

Of course the Twitterverse had to chime in:

Name something more romantic than a Walmart wedding…I’ll wait. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/rpG4TzlzOf — Jordan Dollar (@JordanDollar) March 20, 2018

All employees attended a wedding at Walmart and not one register had to be closed Because none are ever open!!#PutThatInYourPipe — Jackhole Beer Guy 🍺 (@travwadkins) March 20, 2018

At least they’re saving money, which is Walmart’s slogan after all!