GRAND PRAIRIE--What started as a bomb scare turned out to be a donut hoax at Grand Prairie High School Monday morning.

A suspicious package was spotted outside the school and instantly raised a red flag, understandably.

Turns out the package that was making everybody paranoid was only pastries, but it was enough to give parents a scare.

But it's great that this was only a frosted fright instead of a deadly detonation.