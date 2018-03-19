Parkland students hold Twitter Q&A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONWIDE — They’ve become some of the most well known and definitely youngest activists in America and today Twitter hosted a live Q&A with six of the Parkland students heading up the March for our Lives in DC, giving viewers a chance to get to know them better.

Like Ryan Deitsch, who is the founder of the school’s improv club; Emma Gonzalez, who described herself as a Hufflepuff; and David Hogg, who is the director of the school’s TV news program, which he says, “nobody really watches, but it’s okay because we work really hard.”

But it wasn’t all sunshine and lollipops. Some tensions arose when questions were asked about Kyle Kashuv, a conservative activist and student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who wasn’t a part of the panel. Twitter says they’re working to have him on at a later date, but that didn’t stop a little shade throwing between the two sides.

“I think what happens when people call us out like Kyle called me out, that is not how we’re going to get things done at all,” said David Hogg.

“We’re fighting for everyone, including those who don’t necessarily want us to fight for them. Unfortunately, they will be saved too,” said Cameron Kasky, adding after an awkward pause, “That was sarcastic. We’re happy to help everyone.”

Looks like this debate is raging at every level, and there’s no doubt that this discussion is bigger than it’s ever been.

This Saturday the March for Our Lives will be happening all over the country, including marches in Dallas and Fort Worth. And with massive school walkouts already happening and huge marches planned, there’s no way of knowing what will come next.