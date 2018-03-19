Christina Morris’ Facebook page works to find other missing people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - Now that Christina Morris has been found, her family wants to keep helping families of other missing persons. They are using Christina's Facebook page to help spread the word. The page is called 'Helping Find Christina.'

The family website is currently looking for 23-year-old Typhenie Johnson and Lisa Stone. Johnson disappeared from a Fort Worth apartment complex in 2016.

'Team Christina' is giving hope to families who have lost all hope.

Chrisitina morris is a great example of that. After almost four years, her remains were found in Anna neighborhood about two weeks ago. The facebook page has over 23,000 followers.