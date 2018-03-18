Only Pausing to Pray: Crews recover all victims from rubble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI-Search and recovery crews worked endlessly to recover all the victims from the Miami bridge collapse, only stopping to pay their respects.

"That makes it a total of five people that were recovered from underneath the bridge. There was one individual that passed away at the hospital for a total of six people and I believe that is the final count,” said Juan Perez of the Miami-Dade Police.

The intended pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed on Thursday afternoon as drivers were stopped at a red light.

Bringing down nearly 950 tons of concrete.

On Saturday crews began to remove vehicles from the rubble and transport them to the medical examiner’s office.

"So all the victims have been removed from this site and taken to the medical examiner so eventually they could be turned over to their family members," said Perez

Now the NTSB is working to figure out what went wrong.

Classes resume on Monday at FIU. They will hold a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m., the moment the bridge collapsed on Thursday.