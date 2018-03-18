Full scale drill in Dallas trains emergency teams on mass casualties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX-- With mass casualties happening more and more around the nation, the city of Dallas wants to bring awareness to the challenging process that first responders take in their efforts to save lives.

The Office of Emergency Management hosted a full scale exercise at the Majestic Theatre with Dallas Fire and Rescue, police and hospitals simulating a stage collapse where hundreds of people are injured.

"There's 800 volunteers right now, 800 victims in there. So, out of those 800 victims, when there's a notice of a stage collapse, you're going to have anywhere from another 1,600 calling hospitals and trying to figure out where those people are. So, that is our biggest thing right now is trying to find out where those patients are so those families can easily locate them," said Tiffany Reid of Dallas Office of Emergency Management.

"So these people are all professionally moulaged, they are acting as our victims. They have writing on their shirts that describe what kind of injuries they are what kind of triage level they are," she continued.

"I think it's important to help train the first responders for incidents like this because who knows what will happen? And the more training they have, the better equipped they'll be to take care of problems like this," volunteer Jeffrey Hoffman said.

"These types of drills we run now days are more focused on agency capabilities," said Jason Evans of DFR. "Dallas Fire Rescue is a very large fire department but the bottom line is that no fire department is large enough for some of these large scale incidents that take place".

"The Majestic is a very old building. It seats up to 1,700 people. So, we have learned a great deal on how long it takes the Majestic Theatre to evacuate. We were very excited to find out that it takes them a grand total of three minutes," Reid said.

"So, when you are in a mass casualty like this everybody needs to communicate".