Black Panther ‘queens’ intervene in other superhero stories in new comic book series

WAKANDA, Africa-- The Black Panther film is proving to be "king" in the box office . It also may have just lead to the creation of a new set of "queens" in comic books!

Look out Marvel universe! The female Wakanda Warriors known as the Dora Milaje are getting their own spin-off series.

The women are known for being the protectors of the throne, but now they will be leaving the shadows of King T'Challa to use their super powers to help other heroes.

The series is written by Nigerian-American writer, Nnedi Okorafor.

Okorafor is known for including Afro-futurism and fantastical mythology in her works. In an interview with Vogue, she said the goal of the spin-off is to not only show the women as elite warriors but also as real people who face problems and internal struggles.

That's a theme you see in The Black Panther film as well and it seems to be working out well. So, far the movie is breaking all sorts of records.

It's the first film since Avatar to lead the weekend box office five weekends in a row. Not to mention, it's already grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide.

Now, Wakanda will make it's way into the Amazing Spiderman, Avengers and X-men through the new comic book series.

In a way, you can say this will only prove that while it may be a man's world, it's nothing without a woman or a girl!