Beyond Service: Troops killed in chopper crash identified

IRAQ-Just three days after U.S. military officials reported a fatal chopper crash in Iraq, the identities of seven servicemen have been released.

Four were members of the National Guard base in New York.

Captain Andreas O'Keeffe, Captain Christopher Zanetis, Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso and Staff Sgt. Dashan Briggs.

Master Sgt. William Posch and Staff Sgt. Carl Enis of Florida and Captain Mark Weber from Colorado Springs were among those killed.

In a tweet President Trump said “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the brave troops lost in the helicopter crash on the Iraq-Syria border yesterday. Their sacrifice in service to our country will never be forgotten.”

Officials say the crash does not indicate hostile fire, but the incident is still under investigation.

Just another reminder of the risks our service members take to keep us safe.